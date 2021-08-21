Red Flag Warning issued August 21 at 1:54PM MDT until August 21 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire

Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern

Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms with gusty outflow winds may

produce new fire starts or help spread existing fires. Most

storms WILL NOT produce wetting rains.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts up to 50 mph possible.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are expected based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.