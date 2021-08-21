Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 21 at 3:05PM MDT until August 21 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 345 PM MDT.

* At 304 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oneida

Narrows Reservoir, or 13 miles east of Swanlake, moving northeast

at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Georgetown, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows Reservoir and Emmigrant

Summit.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.