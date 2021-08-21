Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 21 at 3:21PM MDT until August 21 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 320 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of

Thatcher, or 14 miles west of Montpelier, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Georgetown and Emmigrant Summit.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.