Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 21 at 4:44PM MDT until August 21 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Lemhi County in east central Idaho…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 443 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles north of Salmon to 13 miles northwest of

Lemhi, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Salmon, Baker and Carmen.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.