Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 10:53PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1052 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Central Inl, or 20 miles east of Arco, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Northwest Inl and Southeast Inl.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.