Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 11:16PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1112 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from 7 miles west of Rockland to 15 miles east of Malta.

Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph along with small hail and brief heavy

rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Rockland around 1120 PM MDT.

Fort Hall Bannock Peak around 1135 PM MDT.

Holbrook Summit around 1145 PM MDT.

Malad, McCammon, Arimo and Virginia around 1210 AM MDT.

Lava Hot Springs around 1215 AM MDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Pauline, Clifton,

Mink Creek Pass, Sweetzer Summit, Hawkins Reservoir, Samaria, Daniels

Reservoir, Holbrook, Bancroft and Arbon.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.