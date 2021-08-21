Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 11:20PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1117 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of

thunderstorms extending from near Pingree to American Falls

Reservoir. Movement was east-northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph along with small hail and brief heavy

rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Rockford around 1125 PM MDT.

Chubbuck and Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge around 1130 PM MDT.

Fort Hall Townsite and Moreland around 1135 PM MDT.

Blackfoot, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge

around 1140 PM MDT.

Firth and Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge around 1155 PM MDT.

Goshen and Shelley around 1200 AM MDT.

Ammon around 1210 AM MDT.

Iona and Bone around 1215 AM MDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Cutthroat Trout

Campground, Trail Creek Campground, Heise, Basalt, Groveland, Wapello

and Sterling.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.