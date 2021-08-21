Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 11:20PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1117 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of
thunderstorms extending from near Pingree to American Falls
Reservoir. Movement was east-northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph along with small hail and brief heavy
rain.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Rockford around 1125 PM MDT.
Chubbuck and Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge around 1130 PM MDT.
Fort Hall Townsite and Moreland around 1135 PM MDT.
Blackfoot, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge
around 1140 PM MDT.
Firth and Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge around 1155 PM MDT.
Goshen and Shelley around 1200 AM MDT.
Ammon around 1210 AM MDT.
Iona and Bone around 1215 AM MDT.
Other locations impacted by these storms include Cutthroat Trout
Campground, Trail Creek Campground, Heise, Basalt, Groveland, Wapello
and Sterling.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments