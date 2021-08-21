Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northwest of Preston, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Swanlake, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher, Dayton,
Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Mink Creek, Riverdale, Emmigrant Summit and
Niter.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments