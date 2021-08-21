Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of Preston, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Swanlake, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher, Dayton,

Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Mink Creek, Riverdale, Emmigrant Summit and

Niter.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.