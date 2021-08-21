Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 2:55PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 254 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southeast of Opal, or 11 miles west of Granger, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph and pea-sized to one-half inch

diameter hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down smaller tree limbs and blow

around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge.

If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.