Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Showers and thunderstorms will produce wind gusts up to

40 to 50 mph along with brief heavy rain. Some stronger storms

will have small hail.

* WHERE…Western WY.

* WHEN…Through 10 PM tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Small hail may cover the ground in some

locations. Move indoors when storms approach. Secure loose

objects that may become flying debris. Gusty winds may also take

down small tree branches.