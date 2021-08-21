Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Showers and thunderstorms will produce wind gusts up to
40 to 50 mph along with brief heavy rain. Some stronger storms
will have small hail.
* WHERE…Western WY.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Small hail may cover the ground in some
locations. Move indoors when storms approach. Secure loose
objects that may become flying debris. Gusty winds may also take
down small tree branches.
Comments