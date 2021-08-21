Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 3:10PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 25 miles northwest of Challis to 14 miles north
of Corral to 10 miles southeast of Mountain Home. Movement was
northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Challis, Galena Lodge, Chilly Barton
Flat, Clayton, Summit Reservoir, Galena Summit, Herd Lake, Bayhorse
Lake, Meadow Peak, Twin Peaks Summit, Smiley Creek Airport, Mt Borah,
Morgan Creek Summit, Twin Bridges Airport, Willow Creek Summit, Ellis
and Livingston Mill.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
