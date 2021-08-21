Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 3:10PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 25 miles northwest of Challis to 14 miles north

of Corral to 10 miles southeast of Mountain Home. Movement was

northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Challis, Galena Lodge, Chilly Barton

Flat, Clayton, Summit Reservoir, Galena Summit, Herd Lake, Bayhorse

Lake, Meadow Peak, Twin Peaks Summit, Smiley Creek Airport, Mt Borah,

Morgan Creek Summit, Twin Bridges Airport, Willow Creek Summit, Ellis

and Livingston Mill.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.