Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 3:28PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 327 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Pleasantview, or near Malad, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Malad, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Oxford, Samaria and
Malad Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
