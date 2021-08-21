Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 3:28PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 327 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Pleasantview, or near Malad, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malad, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Oxford, Samaria and

Malad Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.