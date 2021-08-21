Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 4:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 423 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Galena Lodge, or 18 miles northwest of Ketchum, moving north at 55

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Challis, Galena Lodge, Clayton, Galena Summit, Livingston Mill,

Bayhorse Lake, Twin Peaks Summit, Smiley Creek Airport and Morgan

Creek Summit.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.