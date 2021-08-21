Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 4:51PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 451 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles north of Challis to 15 miles northwest

of Chilly Barton Flat. Movement was northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Willow Creek Summit, Ellis, Meadow Peak and Summit Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.