Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 4:52PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 451 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Soda Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs and Mill Canyon Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.