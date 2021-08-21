Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 4:52PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 451 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Soda Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Soda Springs and Mill Canyon Campground.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments