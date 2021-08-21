Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 4:58PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Hamilton to 24 miles west of Gibbonsville.

Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Darby, Conner, Sula, Lost Trail Pass and Skalkaho Pass.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.