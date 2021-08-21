Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lake Viva Naughton, or 14 miles north of Kemmerer, moving northeast

at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central South

Lincoln County and south central Salt River and Wyoming Ranges

Counties, including the following locations… Kemmerer Municipal

Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.