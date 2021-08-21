Special Weather Statement issued August 21 at 8:51PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 851 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles west of Big Sandy Recreational Area, or 11 miles northwest of
Farson, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Big Sandy Recreational Area around 905 PM MDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
