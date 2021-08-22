Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 12:20AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1217 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from near Bone to 9 miles north of Lava Hot Springs to

near Swanlake. Movement was east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph along with small hail and brief heavy

rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Blackfoot Reservoir,

Wayan, Swanlake, Palisades Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Victor,

Grace, Downey, Georgetown, Irwin, Thatcher, Henry, Bone,

Chesterfield, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Trail Creek Campground and

Georgetown Summit.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.