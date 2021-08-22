Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 12:20AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1217 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
extending from near Bone to 9 miles north of Lava Hot Springs to
near Swanlake. Movement was east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph along with small hail and brief heavy
rain.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Blackfoot Reservoir,
Wayan, Swanlake, Palisades Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Victor,
Grace, Downey, Georgetown, Irwin, Thatcher, Henry, Bone,
Chesterfield, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Trail Creek Campground and
Georgetown Summit.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
