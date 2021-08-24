Red Flag Warning issued August 24 at 12:56PM MDT until August 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. the
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments