Red Flag Warning issued August 26 at 3:14AM MDT until August 27 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: Today: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Friday: West to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of
30 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: Today: 13 to 16 percent.
Zone 279: The southern half of the zone will
range between 20 and 25 percent.
Friday: 13 to 15 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
