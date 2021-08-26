Red Flag Warning issued August 26 at 3:14AM MDT until August 27 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create

erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Today: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Friday: West to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of

30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: Today: 13 to 16 percent.

Zone 279: The southern half of the zone will

range between 20 and 25 percent.

Friday: 13 to 15 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.