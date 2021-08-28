Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 1:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Localized low temperatures around 30 degrees.
* WHERE…Western Wyoming basins and valleys.
* WHEN…Early Sunday Morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Low-lying areas, especially those near
creeks, streams, and rivers, are likely to see temperatures drop
to 28 to 32 degrees early Sunday morning. Lows in the Bondurant
Valley could fall to around 25. Locations just slightly above
the valley floors may remain in the mid 30s.
