Red Flag Warning issued August 30 at 2:37AM MDT until August 30 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT
this evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds may lead to
erratic fire behavior and quick growth of any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
