Red Flag Warning issued August 30 at 2:37AM MDT until August 30 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT

this evening.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds may lead to

erratic fire behavior and quick growth of any new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.