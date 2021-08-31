Red Flag Warning issued August 31 at 12:49AM MDT until August 31 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth

Range/Northern Sawtooth NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…9 to 16 percent.

* IMPACTS..The combination of wind and low humidity potentially

will cause rapid fire spread with new or existing wildfires.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.