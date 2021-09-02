Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 2 at 8:20PM MDT until September 2 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 845 PM MDT.
* At 820 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast
of Henry, or 11 miles northeast of Soda Springs, moving east at 30
MPH.
HAZARD…60 MPH wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Mill Canyon Campground and Smokey Canyon Mine.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
