Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 2 at 8:43PM MDT until September 2 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 842 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southeast
of Henry, or 13 miles northeast of Soda Springs, moving east at 25
MPH.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Diamond Creek Campground and Smokey Canyon Mine.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If you observe severe weather, including hail or wind damage, please
report your observations to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone at 208-233-0834, or via social media.
