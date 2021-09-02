Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 2 at 8:58PM MDT until September 2 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 857 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest

of Star Valley Rest Area, or 14 miles west of Afton, moving east at

25 MPH.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Diamond Creek Campground and Smokey Canyon Mine.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If you observe severe weather, including hail or wind damage, please

report your observations to the National Weather Service in

Pocatello via phone at 208-233-0834, or via social media.