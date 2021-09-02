Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Showers and thunderstorms with gusty wind and small hail.
* WHERE…West-central Wyoming.
* WHEN…Now through about noon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An area of showers and thunderstorms in
southeast Idaho is moving into west-central Wyoming this
morning. These storms are generating frequent cloud-to-ground
lightning. Gusty wind of 30 to 40 mph along with small hail and
brief heavy rain is also possible. These storms are occurring
earlier than expected today, so preparations should be made
quickly for any adverse impacts.
