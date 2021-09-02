Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Showers and thunderstorms with gusty wind and small hail.

* WHERE…West-central Wyoming.

* WHEN…Now through about noon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An area of showers and thunderstorms in

southeast Idaho is moving into west-central Wyoming this

morning. These storms are generating frequent cloud-to-ground

lightning. Gusty wind of 30 to 40 mph along with small hail and

brief heavy rain is also possible. These storms are occurring

earlier than expected today, so preparations should be made

quickly for any adverse impacts.