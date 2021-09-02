Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 10:28AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 1027 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Palisades Reservoir to 8 miles southwest

of Salt River Pass. Movement was east at 40 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

these storms. Brief heavy rain and frequent lightning is also

occurring.

Locations impacted include…

Jackson, Afton, Alpine, Thayne, Star Valley Ranch, Hoback, Rafter J

Ranch, Smoot, Turnerville, Grover, Mount Wagner, Middle Piney Lake,

Star Valley Rest Area, Corral Creek Guard Station, Meadow Creek

Guard Station, Mount Coffin, Stewart Peak, Wyoming Peak, Lander

Peak, and Salt River Pass.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.