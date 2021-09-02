Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 3:01PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 300 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

La Barge, or 22 miles south of Big Piney, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Fontenelle Reservoir around 305 PM MDT.

La Barge around 310 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized flooding.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.