Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles northwest of Big Sandy Recreational Area, or 23 miles southeast

of Big Piney, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central

Sublette County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized flooding.