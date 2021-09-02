Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17
miles northwest of Big Sandy Recreational Area, or 23 miles southeast
of Big Piney, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central
Sublette County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead
to localized flooding.
Comments