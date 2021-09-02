Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 7:55PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 753 PM MDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm 8 miles

north of Soda Springs, moving east at 30 MPH.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Public. This storm has a history of producing nickel size

hail in McCammon and dime size hail in Bancroft over the

past hour.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Blackfoot Reservoir and Mill Canyon Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If you observe hail or wind damage, please report your observations

to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone at 208-233-

0834, or via social media.