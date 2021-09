Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…West to southwest winds between 25 and 40 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph are possible from strong thunderstorms.

* WHERE…South Lincon County.

* WHEN…Through 9 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could knock down small tree

limbs and blow around unsecured objects.