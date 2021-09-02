Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 8:23PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 820 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles south of Elkol, or 16 miles south of Kemmerer, moving northeast

at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow

around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Lincoln County generally along and south of a line from

Sage Junction to 15 miles north of Opal. This includes the cities of

Kemmerer and Diamondville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.