Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 9:07PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 905 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Grover, or 8 miles northwest of Afton, moving east at

20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down some tree limbs and blow

around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects

is possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Star Valley Rest Area around 925 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Auburn and

Turnerville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.