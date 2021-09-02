Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 9:45PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 944 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lander Peak, or 22 miles east of Afton, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central

Sublette County west of Highway 189.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.