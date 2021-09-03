Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 1:34PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Temperatures will drop to freezing or just below
freezing.
* WHERE…Western Wyoming valleys, including Jackson Hole, Star
Valley, Cokeville, Big Piney, and Pinedale.
* WHEN…Saturday morning between 3 AM and 9 AM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Low-lying areas, especially those near
creeks, streams, and rivers, are likely to see temperatures drop
to 28 to 32 degrees early Saturday morning. Sensitive flowers
and vegetables should be protected.
