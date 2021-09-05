Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 1:28PM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.
* WINDS…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Gusts at or
above 35 mph are possible across the Magic Valley.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of winds and low humidity may produce
rapid spread of new or existing wildfires.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
Comments