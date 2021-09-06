Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 12:58PM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Gusts
at or above 35 mph are possible across portions of the Snake
Plain.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of winds and low humidity may
produce rapid spread of new or existing wildfires.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.