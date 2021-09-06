Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 12:58PM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Gusts

at or above 35 mph are possible across portions of the Snake

Plain.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* IMPACTS…The combination of winds and low humidity may

produce rapid spread of new or existing wildfires.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.