Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 2:32AM MDT until September 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from Noon today to 8 PM MDT this

evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if any new fires

were to start.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

expected to occur during the warning times. A combination of

gusty winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.