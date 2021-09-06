Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 2:32AM MDT until September 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from Noon today to 8 PM MDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if any new fires
were to start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
expected to occur during the warning times. A combination of
gusty winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments