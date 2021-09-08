Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 1:19PM MDT until September 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph through 9
pm this evening and from noon through 9 pm on Thursday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* HAINES INDEX…6.
* IMPACTS…The combination of winds, low humidity and high
Haines Indices may produce rapid spread of new or existing
wildfires.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
