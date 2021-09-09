Skip to Content
today at 7:36 PM
Published 12:41 PM

Red Flag Warning issued September 9 at 12:41PM MDT until September 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 415.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Park…Teton.

* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

