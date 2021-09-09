Red Flag Warning issued September 9 at 2:52AM MDT until September 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this

evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new

fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 415.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Park…Teton.

* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.