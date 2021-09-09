Red Flag Warning issued September 9 at 3:02AM MDT until September 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* HAINES INDEX…6.

* IMPACTS…The combination of winds, low humidity and high

Haines Indices may produce rapid spread of new or existing

wildfires.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.