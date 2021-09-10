Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 10 at 4:00PM MDT until September 10 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho…

Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…

Eastern Butte County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Madison County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Clark County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 400 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles southwest of Mud Lake to 7 miles southwest

of Roberts, moving north at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Dubois, Terreton, Roberts, Mud Lake, Hamer, Monteview, Small, Sage

Junction and southern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.