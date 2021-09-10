Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 4:23 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 10 at 4:23PM MDT until September 10 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 423 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of
Rockland, or 18 miles south of Neeley, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak and Pauline.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content