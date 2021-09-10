Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 10 at 4:23PM MDT until September 10 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 500 PM MDT.
* At 423 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of
Rockland, or 18 miles south of Neeley, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak and Pauline.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
