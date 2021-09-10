Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 10 at 4:28PM MDT until September 10 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho…
North central Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…
Central Clark County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 500 PM MDT.
* At 428 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 miles northeast of Monteview to near Hamer,
moving north at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Dubois, Spencer and Small.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or
lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.
SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows.
Comments