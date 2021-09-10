Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 10 at 4:28PM MDT until September 10 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho…

North central Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…

Central Clark County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 428 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 10 miles northeast of Monteview to near Hamer,

moving north at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Dubois, Spencer and Small.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.