Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 2:26PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 225 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 13 miles

north of Minidoka, or 19 miles north of Lake Walcott, moving

northeast at 20 to 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Minidoka and Bear Trap Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.