Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 2:50PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 250 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Aberdeen to 8 miles south of Cold Water

Rest Area. Movement was northeast at 40 to 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, lightning and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Malta, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,

Aberdeen, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge,

Taber, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Fort

Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall

Townsite, Sterling and Massacre Rocks.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.