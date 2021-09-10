Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms 7

miles north of Burley extending north all the way to Challis moving

northeast at 30 to 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph creating blowing dust,

lighting, and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Challis, Arco, Carey, Mackay, Grouse, Mackay Reservoir, Little Wood

Reservoir, Minidoka, Darlington, Chilly Barton Flat, Southwest Inl,

Craters Of The Moon, Moore, Butte City, Clayton, Summit Reservoir,

Herd Lake, Meadow Peak, Garfield Ranger Station and Copper Basin

Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.